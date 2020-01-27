Cohen Lawrence B Raises Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cohen Lawrence B grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,949,000 after buying an additional 279,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.12. 2,633,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,326,977. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $60.96 and a fifty-two week high of $76.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. The firm has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.28.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 6,492.71% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $1,212,325.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 995,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,963,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $1,379,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,044,361 shares in the company, valued at $73,867,653.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,948,528. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.36.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.