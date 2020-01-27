Cohen Lawrence B Sells 2,360 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Cohen Lawrence B reduced its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 34.1% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 256.2% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $151,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 65,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $2,332,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,864 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. Barclays set a $47.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America set a $43.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

NYSE SLB traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,149,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,796,625. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.39. The company has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

