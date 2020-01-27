Coin Lion (LION) Market Cap Reaches $153,059.00

Coin Lion (CURRENCY:LION) traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Coin Lion has a market cap of $153,059.00 and $3.00 worth of Coin Lion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Coin Lion has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Coin Lion token can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Coin Lion

Coin Lion’s genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Coin Lion’s total supply is 159,698,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,226,096 tokens. Coin Lion’s official Twitter account is @coin_lion . The Reddit community for Coin Lion is /r/Coin_Lion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Coin Lion’s official website is www.coinlion.com

Buying and Selling Coin Lion

Coin Lion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Lion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Lion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin Lion using one of the exchanges listed above.

