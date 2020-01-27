CoinEx Token (CET) Price Hits $0.0144 on Major Exchanges

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $12.40 million and $1.69 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinEx Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $309.62 or 0.03473185 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00199255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00029901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00125644 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token’s genesis date was July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,861,360,030 tokens and its circulating supply is 862,312,604 tokens. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.com . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom

CoinEx Token Token Trading

CoinEx Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

