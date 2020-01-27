Columbus Macro LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $2.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,692,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,584. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.33 and its 200 day moving average is $155.39. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $134.48 and a 52 week high of $169.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.8855 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

