Columbus Macro LLC Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,194 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 28,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.21. The company had a trading volume of 603,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,120. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.58. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.71 and a fifty-two week high of $54.38.

