Columbus Macro LLC Has $558,000 Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 308,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,110,000 after purchasing an additional 21,352 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $787,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 14,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.09.

In other news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $50,076.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. purchased 665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.15 per share, with a total value of $49,974.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CHRW traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.47. 1,449,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,349. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.37 and its 200-day moving average is $81.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52-week low of $74.12 and a 52-week high of $92.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

