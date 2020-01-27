Columbus Macro LLC Has $7.49 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,306 shares during the period. iShares Convertible Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Columbus Macro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $7,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICVT. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,722,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 27,846 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,275,000. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 90,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,593.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 79,827 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICVT stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.30. 100,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.46. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

