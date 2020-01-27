Columbus Macro LLC Invests $1.19 Million in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 236.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 12,656 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 233.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 579,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,215,000 after purchasing an additional 15,066 shares during the last quarter.

IWN stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.40. 1,250,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,730. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.78. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $110.52 and a 52 week high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

