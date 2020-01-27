Columbus Macro LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $4.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $218.10. 40,668,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,774,984. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $160.99 and a one year high of $225.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.4577 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

