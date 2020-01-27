Columbus Macro LLC Purchases Shares of 45,174 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 45,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,947,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704,738 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,711,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,610 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,208,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,336 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,802,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,666,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,239 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.35 on Monday, hitting $63.92. 8,411,443 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.37. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.