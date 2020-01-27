Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will post sales of $1.39 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the lowest is $1.34 billion. Commercial Metals posted sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year sales of $5.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $6.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $6.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,835,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,263,000 after purchasing an additional 368,873 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,686,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,151,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,549,000 after purchasing an additional 308,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,121,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,493,000 after purchasing an additional 148,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMC traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.19. 123,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,417. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.35. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $24.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

