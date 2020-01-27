Community West Bancshares Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:CWBC)

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th.

CWBC stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $11.40. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,504. Community West Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $11.86. The stock has a market cap of $96.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $9.45 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Community West Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit, as well as cash management products.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.