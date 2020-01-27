Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Short Interest Update

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Community West Bancshares stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.54% of Community West Bancshares worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWBC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.40. 2,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,362. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Community West Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $11.86.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.45 million during the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 13.83%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Community West Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit, as well as cash management products.

