Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.78

Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.78 and last traded at $17.78, with a volume of 3764 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.18.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCU shares. HSBC lowered shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.02.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $552.59 million during the quarter. Compania Cervecerias Unidas had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 10.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCU. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,542,000 after buying an additional 94,486 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,022,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 328,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after buying an additional 12,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,337,000 after buying an additional 96,108 shares in the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas Company Profile (NYSE:CCU)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through Chile, International Business, and Wine segments. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

