Comparing Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) & Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) and Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Ryman Hospitality Properties has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Douglas Emmett has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ryman Hospitality Properties and Douglas Emmett’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryman Hospitality Properties $1.28 billion 3.71 $264.67 million $5.86 14.72 Douglas Emmett $881.32 million 8.43 $116.08 million $2.02 20.98

Ryman Hospitality Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Douglas Emmett. Ryman Hospitality Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Douglas Emmett, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ryman Hospitality Properties and Douglas Emmett, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryman Hospitality Properties 1 1 2 0 2.25 Douglas Emmett 0 4 1 0 2.20

Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus price target of $89.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.76%. Douglas Emmett has a consensus price target of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.54%. Given Douglas Emmett’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Douglas Emmett is more favorable than Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Ryman Hospitality Properties and Douglas Emmett’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryman Hospitality Properties 17.14% 62.86% 6.75% Douglas Emmett 12.05% 2.83% 1.32%

Dividends

Ryman Hospitality Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Douglas Emmett pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Ryman Hospitality Properties pays out 61.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Douglas Emmett pays out 55.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ryman Hospitality Properties has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Douglas Emmett has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.2% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Douglas Emmett shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of Douglas Emmett shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ryman Hospitality Properties beats Douglas Emmett on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc. under the Gaylord Hotels brand. The Company is a joint venture owner of the 1,501-room Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, which is also managed by Marriott International, Inc. Other owned assets managed by Marriott International, Inc. include Gaylord Springs Golf Links, the Wildhorse Saloon, the General Jackson Showboat, The Inn at Opryland, a 303-room overflow hotel adjacent to Gaylord Opryland and AC Hotel Washington, DC at National Harbor, a 192-room hotel near Gaylord National. The Company also owns and operates media and entertainment assets, including the Grand Ole Opry (opry.com), the legendary weekly showcase of country music's finest performers for over 90 years; the Ryman Auditorium, the storied former home of the Grand Ole Opry located in downtown Nashville; 650 AM WSM, the Opry's radio home; and Ole Red, a country lifestyle and entertainment brand.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

