Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Trading Up 1.6%

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL)’s share price was up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.03 and last traded at $5.08, approximately 105,194 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 765,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNSL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Consolidated Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Guggenheim set a $3.50 price objective on Consolidated Communications and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $360.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $333.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Consolidated Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 524,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 134,074 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,202,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after purchasing an additional 123,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 986.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 536,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 487,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

