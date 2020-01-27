ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 615,400 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the December 31st total of 341,900 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ContraFect stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,217,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,873. ContraFect has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $171.72 million, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.46.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that ContraFect will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ContraFect stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 70,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ContraFect as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 16.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CFRX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of ContraFect from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of ContraFect in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

