Contrasting Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) & Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Mesoblast shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Mesoblast shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and Mesoblast, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mesoblast 0 1 5 0 2.83

Titan Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 215.46%. Mesoblast has a consensus target price of $12.83, indicating a potential upside of 20.73%. Given Titan Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Titan Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Mesoblast.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Titan Pharmaceuticals and Mesoblast’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals $6.62 million 2.66 -$9.02 million ($0.79) -0.40 Mesoblast $16.72 million 63.40 -$89.80 million ($0.91) -11.68

Titan Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mesoblast. Mesoblast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Titan Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Pharmaceuticals and Mesoblast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals -441.23% -962.95% -170.44% Mesoblast -342.39% -15.30% -11.35%

Risk and Volatility

Titan Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mesoblast has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mesoblast beats Titan Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease. It is also developing MPC-300-IV that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biologic refractory rheumatoid arthritis, diabetic kidney diseases, and type 2 diabetic nephropathy. It operates in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. Mesoblast Limited has strategic partnerships with Tasly Pharmaceutical Group to offer MPC-150-IM for heart failure and MPC-25-IC for heart attacks in China; and JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. for the treatment of wound healing in epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

