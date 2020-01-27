Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $6.77 Million Stock Position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $6,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,503,000. SPF Beheer BV acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth about $46,311,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 349.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,487,000 after purchasing an additional 319,326 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

WWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.80.

NASDAQ:WWD traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.49. 11,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,973. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12 month low of $76.89 and a 12 month high of $129.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.47 and a 200 day moving average of $112.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $736.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,057,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,229,711.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,581,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,480 shares of company stock worth $9,312,577. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

