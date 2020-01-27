Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 184,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,866,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 66.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 243.4% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 67,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 47,547 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 23,310 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCR stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.17. 7,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,881. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.87.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

