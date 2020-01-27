Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 3,730 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,979 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $14,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,550,339,000 after purchasing an additional 545,903 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,374,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $939,332,000 after purchasing an additional 397,624 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,239,451 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $695,543,000 after purchasing an additional 27,441 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,762,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $593,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,440,078 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $309,199,000 after purchasing an additional 35,793 shares during the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $210.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,565,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,223. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $173.41 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The company has a market cap of $159.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at $17,179,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John J. Mulligan bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $224.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.12.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.