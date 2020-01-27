Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Takes $10.77 Million Position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 109,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Independence Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.00. The stock had a trading volume of 17,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,570. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $56.52 and a 12 month high of $104.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.06. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.51.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Leidos had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.92.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

