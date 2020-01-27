Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Cut to Sell at Loop Capital

Loop Capital downgraded shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Corteva from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corteva from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their target price on Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $32.00 target price on Corteva and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Get Corteva alerts:

CTVA opened at $27.95 on Thursday. Corteva has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average of $27.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Glenn acquired 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $134,569.50. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Insiders purchased 15,975 shares of company stock worth $414,277 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 261.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.