Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,689 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 1,131,577 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 343.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 629,864 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $181,470,000 after buying an additional 487,907 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 28.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 958,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $276,237,000 after buying an additional 209,544 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 512,679 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $135,245,000 after buying an additional 184,224 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,432.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,031 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,516,000 after buying an additional 106,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $309.18. 279,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,817. The firm has a market cap of $137.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $205.75 and a twelve month high of $314.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $297.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.30.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $600,755.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,313 shares of company stock worth $9,099,357 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.05.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.