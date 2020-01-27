COTI 1-Day Volume Tops $633,508.00 (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. During the last seven days, COTI has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. One COTI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. COTI has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and $633,508.00 worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $293.24 or 0.03348431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011454 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00200276 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00126941 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI's genesis date was February 12th, 2018. COTI's total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 211,578,756 coins.

The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for COTI is coti.io

Buying and Selling COTI

COTI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

