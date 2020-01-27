Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the December 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 842,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cott by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 11,594 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cott in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cott by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,571,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,683,000 after buying an additional 32,269 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cott by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Cott by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.89. 996,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,357. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -496.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Cott has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $15.92.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $616.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.54 million. Cott had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cott will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cott from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cott presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.90.

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

