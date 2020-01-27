Covesting Price Reaches $0.0789 on Exchanges (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last week, Covesting has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One Covesting token can now be purchased for $0.0789 or 0.00000883 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, YoBit and HitBTC. Covesting has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $1,246.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Covesting Profile

Covesting’s launch date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/@Covesting . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Covesting is covesting.io . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

