Cowen Boosts Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $58.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SMTC. ValuEngine lowered Semtech from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BWS Financial lowered Semtech from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Semtech currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.45.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $52.52 on Friday. Semtech has a 52-week low of $39.54 and a 52-week high of $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.34.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Semtech news, SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $398,325.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,613.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $466,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,714 shares in the company, valued at $8,478,775.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,500 shares of company stock worth $3,160,735 over the last 90 days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth $38,749,000. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Semtech by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 990,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,613,000 after purchasing an additional 555,500 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Semtech by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,613,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,409,000 after purchasing an additional 90,714 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 333,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,235,000 after acquiring an additional 74,759 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 180.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 88,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 56,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

