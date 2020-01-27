Craig Hallum Boosts Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $140.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.88.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $122.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.98 and a 200 day moving average of $93.31. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $66.29 and a 1 year high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,106.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $452,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,288.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,441 shares of company stock valued at $26,862,903. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 492.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

