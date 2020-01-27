Craig Hallum Lowers FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) to Sell

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $1.50 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FuelCell Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded FuelCell Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded FuelCell Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. FuelCell Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.67.

NASDAQ FCEL opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.69. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $11.28. The company has a market capitalization of $383.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 66.94% and a negative net margin of 127.68%. The business had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TSP Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $4,029,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 1,562.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 651,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 611,926 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

