Crane (NYSE:CR) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.20-6.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5-3.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.34 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CR. Vertical Research cut shares of Crane from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Crane from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research cut shares of Crane from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.59.

Shares of CR stock traded down $1.94 on Monday, reaching $83.58. The company had a trading volume of 310,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Crane has a one year low of $72.57 and a one year high of $91.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.24 and its 200 day moving average is $81.80.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $772.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.46 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crane will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

