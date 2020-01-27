Crane (NYSE:CR) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) updated its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.20-6.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5-3.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.34 billion.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CR. Vertical Research cut shares of Crane from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Crane from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research cut shares of Crane from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.59.
Shares of CR stock traded down $1.94 on Monday, reaching $83.58. The company had a trading volume of 310,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Crane has a one year low of $72.57 and a one year high of $91.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.24 and its 200 day moving average is $81.80.
Crane Company Profile
Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.
Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?
Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.