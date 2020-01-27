CREDIT (CREDIT) Market Capitalization Achieves $196,904.00

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One CREDIT coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cat.Ex and BitForex. During the last seven days, CREDIT has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. CREDIT has a market cap of $196,904.00 and approximately $13,247.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CREDIT alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00055497 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000383 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000274 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CREDIT Coin Trading

CREDIT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CREDIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CREDIT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.