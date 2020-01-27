Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) a $180.00 Price Target

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has been assigned a $180.00 target price by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MSFT. Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $162.58. The company had a trading volume of 10,618,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,706,190. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1,237.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Microsoft has a one year low of $102.17 and a one year high of $168.19.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $360,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at $17,129,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock worth $6,328,650 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2,651.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,022,645,000 after purchasing an additional 64,905,685 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16,050.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215,731 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 27.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,567,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,278 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 93.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,552,065 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $632,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,733 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,625,224 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $256,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,069 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

