Credit Suisse Group Raises Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target to $115.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Raymond James from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.86.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $90.42 on Friday. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $72.94 and a 12 month high of $97.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.12.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer C. Ackart sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $226,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider George Catanese sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total transaction of $41,579.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,423.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,495 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,316 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Raymond James by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Raymond James by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 69,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

