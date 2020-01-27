CROAT (CROAT) Market Cap Achieves $71,260.00

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One CROAT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. Over the last week, CROAT has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. CROAT has a market capitalization of $71,260.00 and approximately $48.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 60.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 74,920,077 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

