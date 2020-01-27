Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Cronos Group from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Cronos Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Cronos Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $12.00 price target on Cronos Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cronos Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON opened at $7.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 3.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $25.10.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 million. Cronos Group had a net margin of 4,086.41% and a return on equity of 31.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cronos Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 2,080.0% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 90.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 102.4% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 48.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 11.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

