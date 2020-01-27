Cryptaur Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Cryptaur has a total market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $857.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptaur token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00036370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $482.06 or 0.05529157 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00026728 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00128152 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00018955 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002703 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00033560 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Cryptaur Profile

Cryptaur (CRYPTO:CPT) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,126,727,157 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur . Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

Cryptaur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

