Cryptocean (CRON) Market Capitalization Tops $1.81 Million

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 27th. Cryptocean has a market cap of $1.81 million and $129,634.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cryptocean has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00003206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, P2PB2B and Coinsbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io

Cryptocean Coin Trading

Cryptocean can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

