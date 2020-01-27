Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Buys 303 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $136.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.86. 177,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,364,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.91. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.65 and a 12 month high of $125.31.

In other news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total transaction of $174,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.