Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $4.96 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 1.3% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 222.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,398,000 after purchasing an additional 557,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,117,899,000 after acquiring an additional 368,108 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $49,308,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,757,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,686,000 after acquiring an additional 181,198 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 280,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,287,000 after acquiring an additional 176,602 shares during the period. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $56,094.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,036.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $1,141,378.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,315.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,381 shares of company stock worth $9,722,333. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.70.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $175.87. 759,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,803. The company has a market cap of $76.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $133.76 and a twelve month high of $179.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.60.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.