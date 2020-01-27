Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $6.30 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.6% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 80,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,474,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.8% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,316,000.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.93. 1,793,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,651,732. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.79. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $144.25 and a 1-year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

