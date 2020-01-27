Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Invests $218,000 in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,876,196,000 after acquiring an additional 297,230 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,818,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,394,882,000 after acquiring an additional 84,794 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 29,736.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,732 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,632,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $986,601,000 after acquiring an additional 79,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,116,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $846,412,000 after acquiring an additional 20,295 shares in the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.21.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $6.90 on Monday, reaching $316.77. The stock had a trading volume of 187,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,041. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $303.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $197.66 and a fifty-two week high of $327.09. The stock has a market cap of $326.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,240,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,683.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $12,052,134.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,833,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,975,893,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,211 shares of company stock valued at $64,530,786 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.