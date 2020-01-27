Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Short Interest Update

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decrease of 49.5% from the December 31st total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Get Culp alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Culp by 22.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Culp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,152 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Culp by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Culp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 597,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after purchasing an additional 21,298 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Culp by 10.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 430,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 38,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

CULP traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $12.94. The company had a trading volume of 27,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,769. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $15.61. The company has a market capitalization of $161.73 million, a P/E ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Culp has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $21.08.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.33 million. Culp had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.38%. Research analysts predict that Culp will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.44%.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.