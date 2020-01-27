Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings. Customers Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Customers Bancorp.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CUBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Customers Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 58.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 136.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 210.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUBI traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,635. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.61. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.35 and a 1-year high of $25.72.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

