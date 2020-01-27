CVCoin (CVN) Market Cap Hits $385,020.00

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $385,020.00 and $14,827.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CVCoin has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CVCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0311 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, HADAX, HitBTC and OpenLedger DEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CVCoin Token Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . CVCoin’s official message board is www.crypviser-forum.com . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network

Buying and Selling CVCoin

CVCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, HADAX, HitBTC and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

