CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 55.2% from the December 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded CVD Equipment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

CVD Equipment stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,589. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $31.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.00. CVD Equipment has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $4.88.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.71 million during the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 29.95% and a negative return on equity of 16.43%.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, CVD/First Nano and SDC. The company offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes.

