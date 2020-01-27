CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,313 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 1.2% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 10.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,905,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $757,707,000 after buying an additional 1,372,275 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in CVS Health by 14.1% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,261,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $521,040,000 after buying an additional 1,020,904 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,422,000. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,231,574 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $140,745,000 after buying an additional 652,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,056,916 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $192,800,000 after acquiring an additional 597,395 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,072.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 427,786 shares of company stock valued at $31,726,338. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. Cowen set a $76.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.43.

CVS traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.97. 6,400,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,522,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.