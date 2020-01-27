CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Stake Lessened by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,271 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 427,786 shares of company stock valued at $31,726,338. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CVS opened at $69.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $92.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

