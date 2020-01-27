Cwm LLC Acquires 55,040 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,040 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $29,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SYSCO by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,130,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,356 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,791,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,048,000 after purchasing an additional 177,287 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 0.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,317,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,983,000 after purchasing an additional 12,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,227,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,529,000 after purchasing an additional 24,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get SYSCO alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SYY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Loop Capital increased their price target on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SYSCO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.13.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $2,026,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,491.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $76,554.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,412 shares of company stock valued at $18,867,462. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

SYSCO stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.48. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $61.49 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.22.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.53 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.70%.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.